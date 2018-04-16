Man City players party after title win

Manchester City’s players let their hair down, as they celebrated winning the Premier League title.

West Brom’s surprise win at Manchester United handed City the championship, without Pep Guardiola’s men even playing a game.

The City squad headed to Manchester’s Railway pub, where they held an impromptu party and bought drinks for their fellow customers.

Captain Vincent Kompany stood up and delivered a speech to the rest of the squad, to mark City’s first title win since 2014 and third over the last seven years.

Kompany said: “It’s a been a long journey, especially if you have been a blue for more than 40 years in your heart. But tonight, we won it again! So let’s celebrate together.”

However, there were a few faces missing from the party after the players were given Monday and Tuesday off from training.

📹 | Bernardo and Stones out and about celebrating the 🏆. [Instagram/bernardocarvalhosilva] pic.twitter.com/OjuOU3CCQ8 — City Watch (@City_Watch) April 15, 2018

Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane both headed to Germany to watch former club FC Schalke 04, while goalkeeper Ederson took in the action at old club Benfica.

Guardiola, himself, was playing golf when United suffered the defeat which handed City the title.