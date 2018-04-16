Man City crowned Premier League champions

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Sunday after neighbours Manchester United lost 1-0 to West Brom at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the league with five games to spare, but in a manner most unexpected after a slip-up by their city rivals.

United prevented the Citizens from sealing the title at the Etihad Stadium last weekend after they fought back from two goals down to claim a shock 3-2 win in the 176th Manchester derby.

Thank you @mancity. Thanks to the fans for their unconditional support. And thanks to the squad and coaching staff, who've made this @premierleague title run a fantastic experience.

However, the Red Devils handed the title to City in tame fashion eight days later after Jay Rodriguez clinched a rare victory for the rock-bottom Baggies with his 73rd-minute header.

City captain Vincent Kompany said: “It’s the same feeling as the first time and you can’t describe it. It’s amazing, such a difficult achievement and I’m proud of the team and everyone involved.

“This one differs in that we were consistent the whole season and we were able to play at the level we’re expected to perform at.

“I’m buzzing, over the moon, so happy. I’m proud to be able to share this with all our fans, everybody who’s been there to support us.”

Guardiola conquered England in only his second season at the Etihad after his team have lost just twice in 33 matches. They were unbeaten in the Premier League until January 14, when Liverpool ended that amazing run at Anfield.

The Spaniard has also won a domestic double after guiding the club to victory in the EFL Cup with a 3-0 win over Arsenal in February’s final.