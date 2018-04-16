Baggies pull off shock win over Red Devils

Manchester United handed the Premier League title to neighbours Manchester City after losing 1-0 to rock-bottom West Brom at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United 0 West Brom 1

Livermore denied by De Dea early on

Foster makes two fine saves from Lukaku

Lingard strike deflected just wide

Rodriguez (73') heads home from close range

Match Summary

Jose Mourinho's side were disappointing on the day, but they had chances to delay City's coronation before Jay Rodriguez clinched a rare victory for the embattled Baggies 17 minutes from time.

Ben Foster pulled off a couple of fine saves to keep his former club at bay as Albion recorded their first three-point haul since January ad only their fourth of the season.

Full Report

United were expected to roll over Darren Moore's men, but they didn't come to the party. After Paul Pogba drew a comfortable save out of Foster with a tame strike from distance on seven minutes, the visitors created two good chances.

Jake Livermore forced a smart save out of David De Gea on 12 minutes with a left-footed shot from 12 yards out after being played in on the right by Salomon Rondon, who steered a header well over the target from James McClean's cross on the left moments later.

Foster was alert to the danger when Juan Mata slipped in Romelu Lukaku on 19 minutes, with the WBA keeper making a save at close range before sticking out a leg to turn away Alexis Sanchez's shot from outside the box seconds later.

McClean and Rondon combined again in the 25th minute when the Venezuelan connected with the Scot's cross to the back post and headed straight at De Gea, while at the other end Nemanja Matic dragged a long-range effort wide of the right post on 33 minutes.

Pogba was presented with two opportunities in the closing stages of the first half, but failed to hit the target on either occasion. The Frenchman attempted to chip Foster on 38 minutes, but the ball cleared the bar, and he saw a shot from inside the D deflected over by Ahmed Hegazi in stoppage time.

The West Midlands outfit made a promising start to the second half, with Rondon's header drawing an easy save out of De Gea on 49 minutes, before Rodriguez dragged a long-range effort well wide of the left post two minutes after the hour mark.

United almost scored at the opposite end on 66 minutes when Lukaku connected with Matic's cross from the left, but Foster made an outstanding one-handed save to parry his header away.

Substitute Jesse Lingard went close four minutes later with a deflected strike from the top of the D that flew narrowly past the right post.

However, they were stunned by the Baggies on 73 minutes when Rodriguez headed home from six yards out after a corner was sent back across the face of goal by Matic.

Substitute Anthony Martial wasted a decent chance to equalise two minutes later as he curled over a first-time shot from 16 yards out after being picked out in space by Sanchez, while Chris Smalling couldn't reproduce his City heroics when he directed a header at Foster in added time.