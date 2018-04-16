Klopp sweating on Lovren injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping there is nothing serious to the injury sustained by Dejan Lovren in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Croatia international limped off in the 83rd minute at Anfield with what appeared to be a groin problem, which potentially deepens the Reds' defensive crisis.

Klopp is already without Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Emre Can, while Nathaniel Clyne wasn't fit enough to face the Cherries after recovering from a long-term injury.

The German coach admitted after the match that Lovren would need to be assessed to discover the extent of the issue that forced him off.

"I didn't see the knock. I would love if it would be because of a knock, but if it's because of a strain, tear or whatever, I have no clue," Klopp said.

"He felt something, but I didn't speak to him afterwards. I only saw that he was limping so we made a change because we could. We had a centre-half on the bench.

"Hopefully it's not too serious, but I cannot say more about that now."

Sadio Mane is now the highest-scoring Senegalese player in @premierleague history with 44 goals. 👏👏👏#LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/CFiXenyx0T — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018

Klopp saw his front-three all score at the weekend, with Sadio Mane breaking the deadlock on seven minutes, before second-half goals from Mohamed Salah (69') and Roberto Firmino (90') sealed the victory.

The trio have now combined for 55 goals in the Premier League this season, while Salah took his tally in all competitions to 40 – a feat only equalled by Roger Hunt and Ian Rush for the Merseyside giants.

And Klopp said of the Egyptian: "It's all about him and all about us, how we finish the season. It's completely normal that a boy in that situation wants to be top of the scoring list, the Golden Boot.

"But we cannot force it; so, pass, shoot, pass, shoot, that's the normal thing to do. It's good and impressive. What a number. Wow!

"And what a number we scored as a team in the whole season, that's crazy. That's really good but we have to carry on, there are a few games to come."