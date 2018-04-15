Wolves win promotion to the Premier League

Wolves have sealed their promotion to the Premier League, without even playing a game.

The Championship leaders sealed top flight football for the first time since 2012 with four matches to spare after third placed Fulham could only draw with Brentford.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have occupied the top spot in the Championship table since November and despite a poor run of results at the turn of the year, they still need only four points to be crowned champions.

Chinese owners Fosun splashed the cash during the summer to bring in the likes of Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota, who have been inspirational in their success.

Captain Danny Batth said: “It was an emotional moment. It’s crazy actually the way it finished and obviously now having everything confirmed.

“I know there’s been a few videos flying around of us jumping up and down cheering but it’s hard to sum up what it feels like to be part of a squad that’s achieved promotion out of this division.

“So many players, so much hard work, staff making sacrifices every day,.all the things that go into a successful team have this season come together.

“Credit to the manager and his staff for their superb season.”