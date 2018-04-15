Ince snatches late win for Terriers

Tom Ince scored in the 90th minute as Huddersfield grabbed a late victory against Watford on Saturday afternoon at the Kirklees Stadium.

Huddersfield Town 1 Watford 0

Troy Deeney came close to opening the scoring inside the opening half an hour as his deflected shot flew inches wide of the post.

Huddersfield was behind for most of the game, but Ince managed to break the deadlock by capitalising on a defensive error to fire home a 90th-minute winner.

It was a quiet start to the match as both teams struggled to create chances in the final third with Huddersfield having several corners which they could not capitalise on.

Watford slowly grew into the game and won their first corner in the 28th minute after a much-improved passage of play. The ball fell towards Will Hughes who directed the ball at Deeney who managed a to get a shot away which was blocked.

The chance sparked another good move from the away side as Abdoulaye Doucoure drove forward before his pass missed Roberto Pererya but only for Deeney to latch on and hit a first-time shot that deflected just wide of the mark.

Not long after the half-hour mark, Doucoure had two shots saved by Jonas Lossl in quick succession as the Hornets began to put more pressure on the home side.

Watford had a late chance in the half to find an opener as they worked a free-kick short, but the Terriers managed to clear their lines before Craig Pawson’s whistle brought an uneventful half to an end.

Watford dominated the opening period of the second half with Hughes and Pererya starting to direct proceedings while Huddersfield continued to chase the ball.

Watford was then the first to make a change as Richarlison de Andrade came on for Kiko Femenia and Huddersfield responded shortly after Ince took to the field in place of Colin Quaner.

Ince made an impact soon after as he had a shot blocked, with the rebound falling to Steve Mounie, but the striker took to long and his eventual shot was easily blocked by Watford.

Alex Pritchard then went over inside the penalty area, but Pawson deemed it to have been a dive as the midfielder went into the book for simulation.

Out of nowhere, it was Ince that brought the game to life as he netted the opener in the 90th minute. A good Huddersfield attack saw Watford fail to clear their lines effectively and Ince was alert as he swept home with the Terriers only shot on target to snatch all three points.