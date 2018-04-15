City stroll past Spurs and edge closer to title

Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Wembley in the Premier League on Saturday night. The victory takes them one win away from the league title.

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Manchester City 3

Gabriel Jesus scores opener in 22nd minute

Ilkay Gundogan puts City two up from the spot in 24th minute

Christian Eriksen pulls goal back two minutes before the break.

Raheem Sterling scores third goal in 72nd minute

Match Summary

Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were all on target as Manchester City romped to a 3-1 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Christian Eriksen pulled a goal back for the London side but they failed to mount a comeback as the blue half of Manchester won for the first time in four games.

The Citizens are just one victory away from being crowned champions of England while defeat for Mauricio Pochettino’s side means they are in for at least a testing final few weeks to secure Champions League football next season.

Full report

Manchester City came into the game having suffered a week from hell. Losing to rivals Manchester United and being eliminated from the Champions League by fellow English team Liverpool meant Pep Guardiola’s side needed to turn things around quickly and did just that as they raced into an early two-goal lead before the 25th minute.

Jesus put the Citizens ahead in the 22nd minute. A high defensive line was punished by simple, route one football. Captain Vincent Kompany’s long ball over the top was taken in his stride by the Brazilian who slid the ball under goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and into the back of the net.

The would-be champions then doubled their lead from the penalty spot just two minutes later. Raheem Sterling squared the ball to Jesus before he was taken out by Lloris.

Referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot after a small advantage was played but Spurs would have felt hard done by as the contact was in fact outside the area. Ilkay Gundogan stepped up and duly punished the home side with a finish off the inside of the right post.

The home side found a way back into the game in rather fortuitous fashion. Harry Kane played in Christian Eriksen but City’s January signing Aymen Laporte got across and made a good interception only for his clearance to ricochet back off the Dane and past goalkeeper Ederson.

The league leaders had a golden chance to restore their two-goal lead in the 62nd minute when Jesus once again beat the offside trap and was sent through on goal by Gundogan, but the striker fluffed his lines and sent his left-footed shot wide of the right-hand post.

The team from Manchester put the game to bed in the 72nd minute. Lloris failed to hold a deflected Jesus attempt from a Kevin De Bruyne corner and Sterling thumped the ball into the roof of the net from just six yards out.