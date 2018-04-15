Vital point for Swansea

Swansea City drew 1-1 with Everton at the Liberty Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea City 1 Everton 1

Andre Ayew chance in 26th minute

Naughton own-goal in 43rd minute

Andre Ayew denied by Pickford in 52nd minute

Jordan Ayew equalises in the 70th minute

Match summary

A Kyle Naughton own-goal late in the first half was cancelled off by Jordan Ayew as Swansea City claimed a hard-fought point against Everton.

The point is vital for the Welsh outfit and their top-flight survival as they are now five points above the relegation zone while for Sam Allardyce’s men, a dream European place is almost impossible as they are now eight points off seventh-placed Burnley.

Full report

It was a tight start to the game and clear-cut goalscoring opportunities were at a premium. The first chance came in the 20th minute when Luciano Narsingh found space on the left before he teed up Ki Sung-Yeung, only for the South Korean to balloon his attempt high and wide of the target.

Six minutes later the Swans were denied the lead by a brilliant one on-one-save from Jordan Pickford as he managed to keep out an Andre Ayew attempt. The Ghanaian was put through on goal by younger brother Jordan but the former West Ham man had to stretch for it and could only toe-poke his attempt straight at the Everton keeper.

Swansea dominated the first half but two minutes before the break were dealt a major blow when defender Kyle Naughton scored an own goal. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski kept out an Idrissa Gueye shot but the rebound hit defender Naughton on the head before it crossed the line. Play ensued but referee Lee Mason’s watch buzzed and the goal was awarded.

With a relegation fight on their hands, the home side had to come out even stronger in the second half, and seven minutes after the break almost found an equaliser.

A good link-up play between the Ayew brothers once again unlocked the Toffees’ defence and allowed Andre an attempt at goal but Pickford was alert and managed to turn it over the bar for a corner.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side got the much-deserved equaliser 20 minutes from time. A dangerous ball from Tom Carroll picked out Jordan Ayew who brought the ball down on his chest and fired his volley home from a tight angle.

Swansea then threw men forward in an attempt to get a winner but poor finishing in the final third drowned out their challenge.