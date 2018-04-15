Liverpool ease past Cherries

Liverpool produced another masterclass of attacking football as they defeated Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0

Sadio Mane scores an early opener

Fraser goal ruled offside in 22nd minute

Salah scores second goal in the 68th minute

Firmino adds a third in the 90th minute

Match Summary

Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino sealed a 3-0 victory for Liverpool over AFC Bournemouth.

The win for Jurgen Klopp’s men moves them within a point of rivals Manchester United in second place, having played two games more while a third match without victory for Eddie Howe’s men means they remain in 11th on 38 points.

Magnificent Mo Salah scores his 30th #PL goal of the season on a comfortable evening for Liverpool #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/duE59ijIlQ — Premier League (@premierleague) April 14, 2018

Full report

The Reds took just seven minutes to break the deadlock. Captain Jordan Henderson picked up the ball on the edge of the box and picked out Mane who turned the ball in at his second attempt after Asmir Begovic beat away his initial header.

That was Mane’s 44th Premier League goal as he became the highest goal-scoring Senegalese when he surpassed former Chelsea and Newcastle striker, Demba Ba.

The Cherries were denied an equaliser by the offside flag at the halfway stage of the first half. A clever short corner routine caught out the home team and Charlie Daniels’ backheel was tapped in by Ryan Fraser only to be correctly ruled out by the linesman.

The Merseyside outfit should have gone into the break two goals to the good but Mane squandered a cross from Dejan Lovren when he headed just wide of the goal in the last minute of the first half.

Salah went close to doubling the lead on the hour mark but his effort from 25 yards was too tame and Begovic was able to hold on tight.

The chance came from a good interception and charge forward by Trent Alexander-Arnold who beat two players before Salah took responsibility to take the shot.

The home side and Salah were not to be denied eight minutes later. Alexander-Arnold played the ball in behind the defence for the red-hot Egyptian who got on the end of the ball and looped his header over Begovic, to register his 30th Premier League goal of the season.

The game was put to bed in the 90th minute when the home side scored a third. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played in Firmino whose shot went through the legs of Simon Francis and past Begovic at his near post.