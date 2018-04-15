Burnley edge Leicester at Turf Moor

Burnley was full value for an early 2-0 lead but was forced back by a resilient Leicester City who pulled a goal back, though the three points went to Sean Dyche’s men in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

Burnley 2 Leicester City 1

Wood opens the scoring

Long heads home second

Mahrez misses good chance

Vardy gets consolation

Match summary

The home side took an early 2-0 advantage through Chris Wood and Kevin Long inside the opening 10 minutes.

The visitors missed some golden opportunities but eventually managed a consolation when Jamie Vardy scored in the second half.

FULL-TIME Burnley 2-1 Leicester Early goals from Chris Wood and Kevin Long propel the Clarets to a club-best 5th successive #PL win#BURLEI pic.twitter.com/3nlAv6aWK6 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 14, 2018

Match report

The home side exploded out of the blocks and would soon take the advantage in the sixth minute through New Zealand international striker Wood.

After getting behind the visitors’ defence, he saw his first strike saved by Kasper Schmeichel but was alert enough to gather the rebound and slot home from the angle.

Three minutes later Clarets fans were in dreamland as defender Long got on the end of Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s delivery to the far post before he leapt highest and powered home a header past Schmeichel.

Leicester responded and started to enjoy some joy from the wide positions. Just after the half-an-hour mark, Demarai Gray picked out a superb cross to the far post which Riyad Mahrez got on the end of, but with just Nick Pope to beat from five yards, he headed straight at the goalkeeper.

It was from the same avenue from the flanks that another chance arrived in the 45th minute at this time it was the prolific Vardy’s turn to miss a sitter. When Harry Maguire raided forward, his cross picked out the England star but he sent his header straight at Pope once again.

After the break, the Foxes started to show real intent and the home team were indebted to Pope when Vardy was picked out by Adrien Silva, though the striker was denied by a fine save by the shot-stopper who got down well to turn his effort past the post.

With just over 20 minutes to go the hosts had the opportunity to seal the points as Matt Barnes latched on to a loose ball, but he sent his strike just inches wide of the post with Schmeichel seemingly beaten.

Nonetheless, it was largely one-way traffic in the second stanza and in the 72nd minute City got their just reward when Vardy was on hand to convert. Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho set the 31-year-old free on goal and he rifled the ball home with confidence.

There were few other alarm bells in the closing stages as Burnley hung on to record the victory which was their fifth in a row in the English top flight.