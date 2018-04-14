Mourinho rules out striker move

Jose Mourinho has ruled out bringing in another striker this summer, with Manchester United already well-stocked up front.

Romelu Lukaku has started 31 of United’s 32 Premier League outings this season, which has led to limited opportunities for both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial – not helped by the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

Mourinho believes that if he added another frontman to his ranks, he would have to part company with Rashford or Martial, and that is not something he is looking to do.

“If I have more competition for him [Lukaku] I have more competition for the other ones and then they are not happy because they are not playing,” said Mourinho.

“So probably I would have to reduce and send some away.”

Speculation this week suggested that Rashford could look to leave United after more than half of his appearances this season have been as a substitute.

But Mourinho pointed out that Rashford’s 98 games under his stewardship are more than any other player in the United squad.

When asked about the England international, Mourinho said: “If I was you, I would go in another direction. Marcus Rashford is the player with the most appearances since I arrived at the club.”