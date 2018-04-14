Guardiola: Man Utd can still win the title

An anxious Pep Guardiola insists that Manchester United could still snatch the Premier League title from Manchester City’s grasp.

City travel to Spurs on Saturday on the back of three successive defeats – two Champions League quarter-final losses to Liverpool and last weekend’s derby set-back against United.

If Guardiola’s men had beaten United, they would have sealed the title. Now their task is to register five points from the remaining six games.

But while City are still overwhelming favourites to be crowned champions, Guardiola admits there could be further slip-ups.

Guardiola said: “It can happen. Football is emotional. We can only try to focus and win at Tottenham and then Swansea.

“The fact is that since November or December we were already champions. When I heard pundits and fans in November they said it’s all done, it’s impossible for City to drop points. In one week we lost three games, that happened.

“We are able to win the two games [we need to confirm the title] and we will do that. We handled the pressure between the good and bad moments for the entire season, not just in this period.

“Dealing with the end of season pressure is good for our future. We have to handle that. If we are not able to in the end and United win the league then all we can says is ‘congratulations’.

“Of course it can happen, I assure you. Real Madrid, many years ago, lose six games in a row and didn’t win the league. Of course it can happen, no doubts about that. The players know that, I don’t need to tell them.”