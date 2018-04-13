Preview: Liverpool v Bournemouth

Liverpool will be expected to continue their dominance over Bournemouth when the two teams clash at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Premier League

15 April 2018

Gameweek 34

Kick-off: 00H30 HKT

Venue: Anfield

Referee: C. Kavanagh

Assistants: L. Betts, P. Kirkup

Fourth official: R. Madley

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 12 8 3 1

Bournemouth 12 1 3 8

One of the greatest teams. One of the greatest matches. 🔴 A truly historic evening at Anfield. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1GW2IOfvqU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2018

Previous encounter

Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool 17/12/17 (Premier League)

Liverpool goalscorers: P. Coutinho (20′), D. Lovren (26′), M. Salah (44′), R. Firmino (66′)

Players to watch

The Cherries would do well to keep the Reds at bay like their neighbours managed at Goodison Park last weekend. That was one of the few games in which Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to score this season. Mohamed Salah was given the day off to recover from a knock and the Egyptian forward will be eager to add to his tally of 29 goals which sees him leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Eddie Howe’s men have rediscovered their form in front of goal, after scoring in each of their last 14 Premier League games since the 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on December 23.

A number of players have chipped in, but Joshua King has led the way with four goals in his last eight appearances. The Norwegian forward sits on six league goals for the season and has also registered three assists.

Team form and manager quotes

The Reds are on cloud nine after stunning Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, where a 2-1 win in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday saw them progress 5-1 on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still in the hunt for the runners-up spot in the Premier League, although the goalless draw at Everton last weekend left them trailing second-placed Manchester United by four points, having played one game more.

The Merseyside derby stalemate followed on from back-to-back wins against Watford (5-0) and Crystal Palace (2-1) in the league, and Klopp is keen to keep the momentum going after embarking on a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions, with four of them ending in wins.

Liverpool were paired with Roma in Friday’s draw for the Champions League semi-finals, but the German insists he cannot focus on that two-legged tie just yet with important fixtures coming in the English top flight.

A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Apr 12, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT

“It sounds like you think we are already in the top four?” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. “I’ve said it before, it seems like our whole life is qualifying for the Champions League.

“The two games against Roma will be about qualifying for the next round, which would be the final, and all the other games are about qualifying for the Champions League next year.

“Because our opponents in the fight for the top four are too strong, you cannot think they will not win every game. It is possible.

“We need to be focused on Bournemouth, West Brom, Stoke, Chelsea and then Brighton. But in the specific moment we face Roma we will be ready for that game.”

The Cherries have managed to beat the Reds just once in 12 attempts and suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at the Vitality Stadium in the reverse fixture this term.

The result came in the middle of a three-match losing streak for Eddie Howe’s men, who have been beaten just twice in the new year after a disappointing first half to the campaign.

The team from the south coast are undefeated in their last three league games having recorded successive 2-2 draws against Watford and Crystal Palace after edging rock-bottom West Brom 2-1.

Howe wants more of the same as he looks to break into the top half of the table in the final five fixtures, with the 11th-placed Cherries kept out by Newcastle on goal difference.

“I think since Christmas we have been hard to beat. I wouldn’t say we’ve been resolute defensively as we have conceded goals but we have refound our goalscoring touch and that’s has been really important,” he told the press.

“Our creativity in our team has returned, our confidence in front of goal has returned, we have come back, which has been well documented lately, late on in games.

“We have just been harder to put away and I think our form since Christmas has been right up there with some of the best teams in the division. So we are very pleased with that and I think with five games to go we want to maintain that right until the end.”

Team news

Klopp on this weekend's team selection: "We need rhythm, we need shape, we need momentum to be in the best shape. You cannot win against teams if you are not at your best. That's how it is. I respect that." Watch live and free 👉 https://t.co/8hRLWzLmCK pic.twitter.com/AdxP500knz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2018

The hosts continue to be without Emre Can, who is struggling to overcome a back injury, while Ragnar Klavan and Nathaniel Clyne won’t feature either this weekend.

However, Roberto Firmino is expected to be fit, despite reporting discomfort in his neck after the 2-1 win over City in midweek.

Junior Stanislas remains a long-term absentee for the visitors, while Adam Smith is also ruled out with a knee problem he picked up against the Baggies.