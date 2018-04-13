Preview: Southampton v Chelsea

Southampton will look to further stun a demoralised Chelsea with all three points at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Premier League

Date: 14 April 2018

Round 33

Kick-off: 13H30 (local time)

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium

Referee: M. Dean

Assistants: I. Hussin, M. Scholes

Fourth official: R. East

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Southampton 70 19 18 33

Chelsea 70 33 18 19

Previous encounter

Chelsea 1-0 Southampton 16/12/17 Premier League

Chelsea goalscorer: M. Alonso (45′)

All on board! 🚌 The Blues have set off for Southampton this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/g9M5vrK1du — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 13, 2018

Players to watch

Charlie Austin and Shane Long are the players Chelsea will need to keep quiet to secure a result from their south-coast clash.

Having recently returned from a hamstring injury, Austin scored in the recent loss to Arsenal to take his tally to seven league goals for the season.

Long has had a quiet season by his standards, but did bag his second goal this term in the last clash and often proves his worth when needed most.

Chelsea have a hungry Alvaro Morata, eager to add to his 11 goals this season, having scored against Spurs recently, although it was Cesar Azpilicueta who was on target in the recent draw with West Ham.

Willian, with six goals this season, is always a threat for the Blues.

Team form and manager quotes

The Saints, who have an FA Cup semi-final date with Chelsea, head into this game in a precarious 18th place with 28 points – three from safety, having won just one of their last six games, 2-0 away from home against Wigan in the FA Cup, ahead of losing 3-0 to Southampton and 3-2 to Arsenal.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in fifth place, with a Champions League place seemingly beyond them, some ten points off of Tottenham.

It has been an inconsistent few weeks for the Blues, who lost three, won two and drew two – while also being eliminated from the Champions League by Barcelona. They come into this game following a 1-1 stalemate with the Hammers.

Ahead of the tie, Saints boss Mark Hughes told his club’s official website “We’ve got a better understanding in terms of what we’re trying to achieve in games.

The faithful. #saintsfc A post shared by Southampton FC (@southamptonfc) on Apr 12, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

“When you go into games, you know there’s certain things players individually and collectively need to understand.

“I think we’ve just been trying to give the players a bit more clarity in terms of what we do when we’re trying to attack and when we’re out of possession and at risk. If teams are attacking us, we’ve got to do the right things in defensive situations.”

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte added: “It won’t be easy to play against them.

“I know that (Southampton) have great quality. It’s a great surprise to see them in this position fighting to avoid relegation. I think their squad has great quality and talented players.”

Team news

Hughes may have to do without the injured Steven Davis and Jack Stephens, who is serving a three match ban.

Conte has only Danny Drinkwater unavailable as he continues to recover from a calf and groin injuries.