Preview: Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United could condemn West Bromwich Albion to relegation on Sunday when the two teams meet at Old Trafford, with the Baggies needing a victory to give themselves at least an outside chance of survival.

Premier League

Date: 15 April 2018

Game-week: 34

Kick-off: 23:00 HKT

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: P. Tierney

Assistants: R. West, A. Garratt

Fourth official: M. Dean

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Man United 112 51 26 35

West Brom 112 35 26 51

Previous encounter

West Bromwich 1-2 Manchester United 17 December 2017 (Premier League)

West Brom scorer: G. Barry (77′)

United scorers: 27′ R. Lukaku (27′), M. Rashford (35′)

Players to watch

Paul Pogba displayed his world class qualities in the previous outing against fierce rivals Man City with a brace to help the Red Devils come back into the contest and eventually prevail 3-2. The midfielder will no doubt be full of confidence against a deflated Albion outfit.

Jay Rodriguez could be one to watch for the away side as he scored in his side’s last clash in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City. With 10 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions, he has managed a credible return and could offer some threat to United’s defence.

Team form and manager quotes

Should West Brom manage a victory at Old Trafford for the first time since 2015, and just their fourth in the Premier League this season, they could mathematically have a chance of escaping the drop in the final matches to come if the likes of Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City drop points.

Nonetheless, it appears a tough ask as the Red Devils have lost just once at home in this league campaign to champions-elect Manchester City and have beaten both Liverpool and Chelsea in their last three outings in Greater Manchester.

In addition, a spirited come-back against fierce rivals Man City in last Saturday’s 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium means manager Jose Mourinho’s men will have nothing to fear and could fancy their chances of scoring plenty of goals in front of the home fans on Sunday.

The Portuguese said of the result against the Citizens: “The players are a bit better than people think and I am a bit better than people think. We deserve a bit more respect than people give.”

With that said, visiting caretaker boss Darren Moore has lifted the spirit of his seemingly deflated team after recently ending an eight-match losing streak when they drew 1-1 with Swansea City last weekend.

It was his first match in temporary charge after the sacking of Alan Pardew as well as his assistant John Carver. With that said, Moore wants to continue the positive momentum. He told reporters: “We’ve managed to stop the rot.

“My message to everybody at West Brom is well done. Let’s make it the platform to build something more positive going forward.”

Team news

In team news, goalkeeper Sergio Romero is the only major absentee this weekend as he battles back from a knee injury, while Phil Jones is doubtful as he works on returning to full match fitness.

For the away outfit, Nacer Chadli and Sam Field are set to make a return but Hal Robson-Kanu is doubtful due to a concussion.

Meanwhile, defender Jonny Evans (knee) and striker Daniel Sturridge (hamstring) could feature after making progress from their respective injury concerns.