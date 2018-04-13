Preview: Newcastle United v Arsenal

Newcastle United have an opportunity to surpass the 40-point Premier League safety mark when they face an Arsenal side who weathered a tough tie in Russia to progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Premier League

Date: 15 April 2018

Game-week: 34

Kick-off: 13:30 local time

Venue: St. James' Park

Referee: A. Taylor

Assistants: G. Beswick, A. Nunn

Fourth official: K. Friend

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Arsenal 158 58 34 66

Newcastle 158 66 34 58

Previous encounter:

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United 16 December 2017 (Premier League)

Arsenal scorer: M. Ozil (23')

Players to watch:

Ayoze Perez has scored goals in back-to-back games for the Toon in crucial wins over Huddersfield Town and Leicester City, and continues to provide good value for the side from the North East of England. In addition, Brazilian attacking midfielder Kenedy is also one to watch after collecting a brace against Southampton as well as a vital assist versus Huddersfield. The player on loan from Chelsea has turned out to be an astute acquisition by the club.

With three goals in his last two matches in all competitions, including a crucial strike against CSKA Moscow in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg, Danny Welbeck is hitting form for the Gunners. Despite the highly-rated Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being available to play, the 27-year-old England international may be the first name on Arsene Wenger's team sheet to take on the Magpies.

Team form and manager quotes:

Despite three wins in a row that has virtually guaranteed survival for Newcastle for another season on 38 points in 10th position, manager Rafael Benitez insists his side are focused on reaching and surpassing the 40-point barrier.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's clash with the Londoners, he said: "It's an important thing for us to stay up.

"Especially because the team was promoted just last season with a lot of young players on board. It's really important to keep everybody together and keep working hard, all the staff and everybody here.

"We're all working. It will be a good achievement."

Meanwhile, the Gunners are in good form after advancing to the semi-finals of the Europa League and are now within touching distance of struggling Chelsea in fifth position.

With the team expected to have some tired legs in the camp following exertions in Thursday's Europa League trip to Russia in eventually beating CSKA Moscow 6-3 on aggregate, Wenger says the physicality and commitment of Welbeck could prove useful.

He said: "I would say as well, above all the qualities, when you have your back to the wall Danny Welbeck looks like he has an extra special motivation in his body and head to give you something special.

"That is something really exceptional, you do not find it in many players."

🎥 Ahead of Sunday's @premierleague game against @Arsenal, Mohamed Diamé has been speaking to NUFC TV about the Magpies' recent form – and his own performances. Watch the full interview for free: https://t.co/FLVKYRk5wy #NUFC #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/tH7DLtYzZd — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 12, 2018

Team news:

Newcastle have virtually a clean bill of health with only Jesus Games not available due to an ankle injury, although when fit he has barely featured in 2017/18.

Meanwhile, for the away outfit Granit Xhaka is likely to remain out due to a bout of flu while Jack Wilshere needs to be assessed after being withdrawn in the 2-2 draw with CSKA with a knock. Aubameyang is available but Henrikh Mkhitaryan, David Ospina and Santi Cazorla are out.

Mohamed Elneny is in contention to start after seeing his red card overturned against Southampton, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a doubt due to a knock.