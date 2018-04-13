“Say what?” Matchday 34 edition

Matchday 34 is upon us! From pronouncements about England’s World Cup roster, to brain-bending mind games and tests of honesty, here are some of the best quotes from the past week.

“Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation.”

We understand, Mauricio Pochettino. Harry did have the lightest of touches on the ball before it crossed the goal line. Too bad for Christian Eriksen, who thought he scored the goal.

Here’s what Harry had to say about that.

“Wayne Rooney struggles against very best opposition.”

Everton manager Sam Allardyce doesn’t have a ringing endorsement for Wayne Rooney. The current England top scorer has seen himself substituted out minutes after the break in two consecutive matches, and Allardyce is having none of it. Would a move elsewhere be on the horizon?

“We can beat anyone.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, fresh from the scoring those crucial goals against Manchester City in the first Champions League leg, will try to beat world powers… AFC Bournemouth. Yes, Alex, you can beat them alright.

“That’s what I went out to try and do – prove them wrong and show them I’m not the weak link in the team.”

WE ARE LIVERPOOL🔴 What a night🤪 Unbelievable support again🔴💪🏽🤘🏽 #YNWA #66 pic.twitter.com/rveWenzomU — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) April 10, 2018

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold had something to prove in the second leg of the Champions League tie against Manchester City. Born and raised in Liverpool, the defender was harassed in the first leg by Leroy Sane, but had a better second leg, limiting the Liverpool forwards to just one goal in the entire tie.

“Every derby has a different story, I’ve played in some big games but this is a unique one.”

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong has experienced the Athenian and Lorrainian derbies, but the M23 derby between the Seagulls and the Eagles is a different matter. These teams in southern England are perched just above the drop zone, so losing this key match would have dire consequences.

“It’s unbelievable but it isn’t done and we are focused on our next game.”

FREEVIEW: “I am excited; I can’t wait for Saturday because we play this game in front of our home crowd” said David Wagner ahead of Saturday’s @premierleague tie between #htafc and @WatfordFC. 🎥 https://t.co/Kw1jOxhoU9 HTTV is sponsored by ➡️ @iandgltd (SE) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) April 12, 2018

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner will have to believe in his team if he wants to take points from the visiting Hornets squad.

“Jonjo brings something different to the table. I wouldn’t definitely have him in the squad, but if I was Gareth Southgate I’d be looking at him and thinking very carefully.”

Here’s some unsolicited advice to England manager Gareth Southgate, coming from former Hammers forward Tony Cottee: Pick Jonjo Shelvey. Southgate has interesting opposition coming up in Tunisia and Panama, and the last time the Three Lions faced teams from Central America, they were promptly booted out in the group stage.

Shelvey himself has credited Rafa Benitez for his stellar play lately.

🎥 Jonjo Shelvey believes he’s become a better player under Rafa Benítez – and says he’s currently in the best form of his Newcastle career. Watch the full interview for free: https://t.co/bLkNMzb8gl #NUFC #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/0Hqc8njPYu — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 8, 2018

“We need to change the culture.”

Baggies chief executive Mark Jenkins has a lot on his plate. West Ham would have the toughest of odds to prevent relegation. Perhaps the change of culture would come after they adjust to the change of opponents once they are at the Championship?

It’ll be interesting, to say the least, on what comes out the mouths of people after the matchday is done. Would someone claim an own goal as his, though? Probably not.