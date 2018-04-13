Deeney: Watford youth player Cassidy can make it

Watford striker Troy Deeney believes one of the club’s hot prospects, Ryan Cassidy, has the talent to make it in the Premier League if he keeps his head down.

Cassidy signed his first professional contract last month and has bagged 15 goals for the Hornets’ Under-18 side this season.

Dream come true to sign my professional contract! A post shared by Ryan (@ryancassidyy9) on Mar 15, 2018 at 1:51pm PDT

Deeney has backed the Irish striker to make the step up to the senior team in the near future, as long as he avoids the distractions that go with earning more money.

“I really like him, and like him as a player. If he can grow mentally and physically, he can be the next person to come through the academy,” Deeney said, according to the Watford Observer.

“He is a great kid. His attitude is good, but now he’s getting attention, people are talking about him and his money has gone up. That is when people start changing.

“I’ve done that first hand and I’ve been there, there are a lot of distractions. Hopefully, we’ll steer him away from that, but also let him learn.

“It’s the same with players like Richarlison. People are saying he’s gone, but he’s a young boy and there is only so much you can tell him.

“Let them go through bad periods because eventually you grow and become a much better person for it.”