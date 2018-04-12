Willian: Change is needed at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Willian believes the club need to make changes ahead of next season after a disappointing Premier League campaign.

The Blues won the title last season, but now look set to finish in fifth position as they trail fourth-placed Tottenham by 10 points with only six games left to play.

Willian, who has been at the west London outfit since 2013, admits it has been a poor season, even though Chelsea are in the FA Cup semi-finals and are expected to get past Southampton to reach the final.

The best Chelsea goal scored in March? 🤔 Have your say 👉 https://t.co/OO5iZNkVlh pic.twitter.com/o5aFNrUDUw — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 11, 2018

"To lose isn't good," he told the Daily Mirror. "I think something will have to change for next season.

"If a team like Chelsea wants to reach the top four, we can't draw against West Ham at home. We can't lose against Tottenham at home.

"Of course we still have the FA Cup to fight for. We still have six games to fight for. But we have to change something."

"There's no reason why," the Brazilian told the Daily Mail, when asked if he could identify the problem.

"It's football. We have been unlucky. We are doing the exact same job as we did last season. But football is like that. For example, we were in control during the last game against West Ham and could have won 4-1 or 4-0, but we drew.

"We are Chelsea. We always want to win titles, but of course, we have to win the FA Cup to finish the season well. If we win this title, it will not make up for this season. I think our target was to stay in the top four and we are fifth. The only title we can win is the FA Cup so we go for that. Next season we will be back stronger to try to win again."