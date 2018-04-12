Klopp still believes in Karius

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has faith in the talent of goalkeeper Loris Karius and believes he will improve significantly in the future.

The 24-year-old joined the Reds from Mainz in July 2016 but struggled to convince Klopp he is the best goalkeeper at the club, making only 16 appearances in all competitions while battling with Simon Mignolet for the starting spot.

However, Karius appears to have come out on top this season as he notched up 25 games in all competitions and helped the team keep 13 clean sheets, six of which came in the UEFA Champions League.

“Maybe it was my fault that I played him shortly after he came back from his hand injury. But I was always convinced of his talent,” Klopp told Sport Bild.

“If not, we wouldn’t have bought him. Loris is a young keeper with great potential and he does a great job.”