Kane awarded Saints goal

Tottenham’s second goal in their 2-1 win against Stoke on Saturday has been accredited to Harry Kane upon appeal from the north London club.

The winning goal had initially been awarded to Christian Eriksen, but Kane claimed it after insisting he got the final touch on the Dane’s 63rd-minute free-kick.

“It’s my goal for sure,” the Spurs striker told Sky Sports after the match. “It flicked off my shoulder and went in. I swear that’s mine. It was just off my shoulder. I don’t care, it’s my goal.”

The #PL's Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel has awarded @HKane with @SpursOfficial's 2nd goal in their 2-1 win against Stoke

Eriksen was happy to register an assist, adding: “I don’t know. He celebrated like it was his goal so I expect he touched it.

“I’ll take the assist. That’s fine. Of course [you have to take his word for it], but on the camera, we will see if it’s true or not. I think it is.”

Current Golden Boot winner Kane now trails Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah by four goals at the top of the Premier League scoring charts this season.

Salah, who has bagged an incredible 29 goals in just 29 games, reacted with surprise to the decision made by the goal accreditation appeals panel.

Just moments after the announcement was made, the Egypt international wrote on Twitter: “Wooooooow really?”

Kane is desperate to win the top-scorer award in the league for the third year running, after tallying 25 in 2015/16 and 29 last term.