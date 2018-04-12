Puel: Diabate shows great promise

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has praised the performances of forward Fousseni Diabate, stating that the Mali international has potential.

The 22-year-old joined the Foxes from French second division outfit Gazalec Ajaccio in January and made his third start for the Premier League side in the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday.

All the Foxes' goals so far in the @EmiratesFACup! 🦊⚽🏆 pic.twitter.com/0Sr04JP5cf — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 13, 2018

Puel has been pleased by what Diabate has shown him in training and on the pitch thus far and is optimistic about his future at the King Power Stadium.

“I am happy with Diabate because he always gives his best,” said Puel, according to the Leicester Mercury.

“He comes into the game quality and good intensity.

“Always he gives something with his quickness, quality and technical moves. It is interesting and promising.

“We will see if he has more game time. I am happy with the job he is doing in training and in the game.

“Like Demarai, Marc Albrighton, Riyad Mahrez and Iheanacho, he gives us a different option.

“He is a young player and inexperienced player. He is promising for the future and we have to develop this player.

“He gives us good strengths for the team until the end of the season, also to prepare for next season.”