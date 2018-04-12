Jesus keen to wrap up the league

Gabriel Jesus insists it’s too early for Manchester City to press the panic button following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium meant that Pep Guardiola’s side had lost three games in a row for the first time this season.

The Reds also won the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Anfield, while Manchester United battled back from two goals down to win the derby 3-2 on Saturday in their neighbours’ backyard.

The Premier League leaders have another tough assignment this weekend against an in-form Tottenham, who are on a 14-match unbeaten run.

Spurs last lost to City on December 16 and they are just one positive result away from setting a new club record.

Jesus admitted his team need to get their groove back as they look to wrap up the league title with another six points from their last six outings.

“It’s heads up,” the Brazil international told Sky Sports. “There are six games to go and we must focus on that, finish the season with the Premier League trophy.

“It’s nearly done but now we need to wrap it up.”