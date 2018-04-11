Rashford: Being a local boy gives me an extra thrill

Marcus Rashford says he is always aiming to go the extra mile representing his community as a local boy playing for Manchester United.

The 20-year-old, born and raised in Wythenshawe, south Manchester, feels being a local boy in the United squad gives him the motivation to go the extra mile playing for the club.

The speedy forward is also in line to make the England squad for the World Cup in Russia having featured regularly for his country under Gareth Southgate.

He told the club’s monthly magazine: “I think it does. A lot of people have that dream, so you’re not only doing it for you; you’re doing it for a lot of people that you might not even know, but there are a lot of people who had the dream of playing for their local team when they were young.

“So I think you are playing not only for yourself and for the club, but for all the people that are living that dream through you.”

Rashford also said he was proud to have made more appearances than any player in the United squad since Jose Mourinho took over the reins.

The forward has played 97 matches as both a starter and a substitute since the Portuguese manager replaced Louis van Gaal in August 2016.

He added: “I wasn’t aware of it before I saw it and it’s something to be proud of. But we always want more and we always want to show progression individually and as a team, so the numbers don’t really matter as much as the results do to me.”