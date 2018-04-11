Aubameyang: Wenger criticism unfair

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has defended Arsene Wenger, saying the heavy criticism of the long-serving Arsenal manager is sometimes unfair.

Wenger has come under fire from Gunners fans and former players, who believe the time has come for the Frenchman to step down.

The north London giants failed to qualify for the Champions League last season for the first time during Wenger's 22-year tenure and his team look likely to miss on Europe's elite club competition once more.

Some of their supporters have also decided not to attend home games, but Aubameyang says the all the criticism is harsh considering the team has recently been performing well.

"It's a difficult question," the Gabon international told Sky Sports. "Sometimes I think it's a bit unfair. We're playing better in these last games and I hope the people can see this."

The former Borussia Dortmund striker, who has netted six goals in seven games for his new employers, says he is looking forward to forming a deadly partnership with Alexandre Lacazette.

Aubameyang added: "I hope we will have the opportunity to play together. It's something I said when I first arrived that I hoped to play with him.

"We have different styles, but I think they're styles that complement each other. He is a very good player and a very kind person.

"We were once rivals in our days in France, but we're now friends and I hope we can play well together and score lots of goals."