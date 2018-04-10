Hazard: Lack of Champions League a positive

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard believes that the club’s potential misfortune of missing out on the Champions League this season could turn out to be a positive.

The Blues are currently battling for a top-four finish and sit fifth on the Premier League standings, but a massive ten points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Antonio Conte guided Chelsea to the Premier League title last season in the absence of European football, but a return to the Champions League this term has seen the club’s league troubles return – having finished tenth under Jose Mourinho in the 2015/16 campaign.

While a place in the Europa League is a distinct possibility, the Blues face the very real prospect of dropping below an in-form Arsenal, who are three points behind Chelsea in sixth.

They are still, however, in the FA Cup where they face Southampton on April 22.

And speaking following the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Sunday and ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with the Saints, Hazard said he is still hopeful of silverware this season.

He told the club’s official website: “I hope for the Chelsea fans and ourselves that we can achieve something.

“We still have the FA Cup to play for so we need to bring this trophy to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.”

The Belgian international also believes that playing for Chelsea makes the players want to participate in the Champions League, which is honourable for any club.

“When you play for Chelsea you want to be in the Champions League every year but last year we didn’t play in it and we won the title, so sometimes a bad thing can create a good thing.”

“But we will play [to try qualify] for the Champions League, for sure.

“We need to work together. There are six games left to play in the league and we will try everything to be in the top four at the end of the season,” he said.