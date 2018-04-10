Premier League Gameweek 34 in stats

Here are the impressive and alarming statistics for some clubs as we approach GW34 of Premier League.

Eight teams will play twice in Gameweek 34 as four fixtures were postponed due to the rescheduled FA Cup ties. Three of them are the top six teams. Manchester United have an easier task as they take on struggling West Bromwich Albion (A) and Bournemouth (H). Chelsea will travel to Southampton on Saturday and Burnley next Thursday. Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City then visit Brighton Hove and Albion on Tuesday, April 17.

Chelsea’s top four finish hopes are getting bleaker

Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season are now fading as they were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham United. The Blues are on a bad run of five defeats in eight games. Adding to their woes, Antonio Conte’s men are now ten points behind Tottenham Hotspur, with six games to go. The struggling champions tallied just three Premier League wins in 2018.

Manchester United spoils Manchester City’s title party

With the win of Manchester United against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, they cut the lead of the neighbors by 13 points in the title race with six games left. However, the odds of toppling the Sky Blues is a monumental task for the Red Devils. The game also proved that possession-based football does not work sometimes as City held 65% possession. The Citizens missed too many goal opportunities of which they had 14 but were only able to get 6 on target.

Spurs’ unbeaten run continues

Spurs are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak. Their game against Stoke City re-introduced Harry Kane to the starting line-up, who came back from an ankle injury. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have tallied 35 points in their last thirteen matches. That tally might cement their spot in next year’s UEFA Champions League. Pochettino took charge of his 200th Premier League game, the first non-European manager to achieve that feat in the Premier League.

Burnley push for a Europa League spot

Burnley continued to impress pundits this season as they scored twice in three second-half minutes to come from behind to beat Watford, 2-1. Burnley have won seven away games in the Premier League this season. Their win at Watford cemented themselves further to a spot in the Europa League as Leicester City lost their home game against Newcastle United. Burnley are currently in seventh place with six games remaining. They lead by six points above former league champions Leicester City.

Leicester City lose their momentum, Vardy still sizzling for the Foxes

Leicester City tasted their first defeat in seven home Premier League games, since their 3-0 home defeat by Crystal Palace in December. The Foxes also won two in their eight matches. However, their striker Jaime Vardy has scored seven goals in his last nine Premier League appearances.

Aubameyang continues to shine for the Gunners

Aubameyang is the first Arsenal player to be directly involved in seven goals in his first seven Premier League games.

Relegation sealed for West Bromwich Albion?

An eight-game losing streak has ended for West Bromwich Albion as they drew with fellow strugglers Swansea City. With five games remaining for the Baggies though, they are the most unlikely survivors for the relegation battle this season.