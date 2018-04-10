Welbeck: I can play with Auba and Laca

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has called on his manager Arsene Wenger to look at him to fill the void left by injured Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The England international netted a brace in the 3-2 win over Southampton over the weekend and believes he should be given a chance to start a match with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Welbeck has been expected to rival the two expensive signings for a place in the starting line-up.

The 27-year old has featured mostly coming from the bench this season. Mkhitaryan suffered a serious knee injury earlier this month against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League, and doubts surround when he may return.

However, he feels Wenger can afford to have the three of them in the starting line-up like it was the case on Sunday.

Welbeck told Sky Sports: “As you’ve seen, I can play with Pierre and with Laca.

“It is nice. It gives you that added motivation. The competition is there so you are going to improve and better yourself.

“I’ve had that throughout my whole career. Being at an academy where players come from all over the world and it is the same here, you are always going to have that competition. It is healthy.

“I know I can link up with plenty of the players in this team.”