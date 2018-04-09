Super Salah scoops fourth PFA Player of the Month award

Mohamed Salah was on Monday named as the PFA Player of the Month for March after scoring six goals in four matches for Liverpool.

His six goals in three matches came against Newcastle United, Watford and Crystal Palace.

Salah is winning the award for the fourth time this season having won it in November, December and February.

The Egyptian has had a brilliant season netting 38 goals for Liverpool in all competitions and also leads Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in the race for the top goal scorer award.

The 25-year-old is the Premier League’s top scorer with 29 goals, five more than Kane in second place.

Salah did not play in Liverpool’s goalless draw against Everton over the weekend having suffered an injury in last week Champions League 3-0 win over Manchester City, where he scored the first goal.

However, his manager Jurgen Klopp is optimistic the Egyptian will be fit to play in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.