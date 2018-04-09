Conte: Hammers draw sums up Chelsea’s campaign

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte cut a frustrated figure after the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Sunday, and described the game as a microcosm of their Premier League season.

The Blues took the lead in the 36th minute when Cesar Azpilicueta opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge, but substitute Javier Hernandez salvaged a point for the Irons with an equaliser in the 73rd minute.

Conte believes the draw describes Chelsea's season perfectly, given how many chances they squandered. The defending Premier League champions are now 10 points below the top four and are unlikely to catch up.

"We must be frustrated with this game, for the final result," Conte told the press after the game. "But I think this game describes very clearly our season.

"This season we have struggled and this game describes our season. In many games you have good performances, you create chances, but if you are not clinical…

"How many times have I said we didn't take the chances? A lot of times, and then with one chance we conceded a goal."