Wenger: Welbeck was exceptional

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger heaped praise on forward Danny Welbeck after he netted a brace to lead the Gunners to a 3-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday.

The Saints opened the scoring through Shane Long before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised and Welbeck put the hosts in front shortly thereafter. Charlie Austin put the visitors back on level terms but an 81st-minute strike from Welbeck secured the win for Arsenal.

Wenger was delighted with the 27-year-old's performance, especially after overcoming niggling injuries to break back into the team.

“He has been getting sharper because he has been out for a while and now he is coming slowly back to his best," Wenger said, according to the Mirror.

“I’m personally very happy for him because this guy has gone through a difficult time.

“I have seen him behave when it was hard and tough so he deserves everything he gets.

“He had every reason to feel sorry for himself and to think this mountain is too big to climb because he had injury to the right knee and the left knee and he worked hard unnoticed by everybody.

“People questioned whether he would come back and he continues to go.

“It’s the most difficult tests for any sports person and what he has done is exceptional.”