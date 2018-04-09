Kane wants to beat Salah to Golden Boot

Harry Kane remains confident that he can pip Mohamed Salah to the Premier League’s Golden Boot title.

Kane has been the Premier League’s top scorer in each of the last two years and has already netted 24 times in the English top flight so far this season.

However, Liverpool forward Salah has scored 29, with Kane’s chances of becoming the first player since Thierry Henry in 2006 to win the Golden Boot for three successive years, looking slim.

Kane said: “I still believe I can. Look, whatever happens, there are still games to go. I’ve got to focus on my game. I can’t control what he does.

“Obviously as a striker, it would be great to win the Golden Boot again and I will keep working hard from now until the end of the season.”

Kane’s challenge will be helped if he is credited with Tottenham’s winner from Saturday’s victory at Stoke.

The goal has been initially credited to Christian Eriksen, but Kane is adamant that the Danish midfielder’s free-kick brushed off his shoulder.

“I swear on my daughter’s life that I touched the ball, but there’s nothing I can do. If they [the Premier League] turn it around, they turn it around. If they take my word, they take my word,” added Kane.

“It is what it is – the most important thing is that we won the game.”