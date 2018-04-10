The Premier League’s best strike partnerships

The Premier League has seen its fair share of successful strike partnerships over the years, who have translated their goals into trophies.

Which double act has been the best combination this season though?

Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino: 43 goals, 16 assists

The Liverpool partnership was only forged this season, but they have produced by far the most goals of any duo. Salah has been a revelation since coming to Anfield from Roma, scoring almost one goal per game – the best tally of his career. Firmino, on the other hand, has 14 and is on track to surpass his tally of 16 from 2013-14, when he was at Hoffenheim. Firmino has had a hand (or a foot) in three of Salah’s goals, while the Egyptian has set up four of the Brazilian’s. Are they the modern day Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish?

Wasn't meant to be today but it'll come. A big thanks to our fans for their support and now let's focus on Tuesday. All together: c'mon, City! 👊💪 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) April 7, 2018

Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling: 37 goals, 14 assists

The Man City duo have had a blossoming partnership. The Argentine has scored 21, and the Englishman 16, in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola is blessed with goalscoring options, with Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus also in his armoury.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min: 36 goals, 6 assists

We all know how good Harry Kane is, but the South Korean has emerged as a reliable goalscoring partner. After an explosive 2016-17 season where he scored 14 goals, Son now has 12 in this campaign. Son has lavished praise on his English team-mate after branding him the “best player in the world”.

Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial: 24 goals, 12 assists

The Lukaku-Martial partnership has led to six goal combinations between them – the join highest in Manchester United’s history.They can break that record that Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney set on their way to the Premier League title.

Alvaro Morata and Cezar Azpilicueta: 14 goals, 12 assists

There’s this thing at Chelsea where defenders score more than strikers, and midfielders defend better than defenders. No one knows if this is by design or by accident, but the all-Spanish connection of Morata and Azpilicueta have accounted for 26 goals. Azpilicueta has been the set-up man for Morata after assisting six of the ex-Real Madrid man’s goals.