Chicharito rescues derby point for West Ham

Chelsea were left to rue their wastefulness as West Ham battled back from a goal down to claim a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Chelsea 1 West Ham United 1

Cahill blocks Arnautovic shot

Willian (36′) kept out by Hart

Azpilicueta (37′) scores from close range

Hernandez (73′) restores parity

Hart denies Alonso and Giroud late on

Match Summary

On an emotional day where the west Londoners paid tribute to the late Ray Wilkins, they threatened on numerous occasions before Cesar Azpilicueta opened the scoring on 36 minutes.

But Javier Hernandez stepped off the bench to drag the Irons back on level terms with 17 minutes remaining and Joe Hart made a fine save to deny substitute Olivier Giroud a late winner.

West Ham hold on to claim a point after an end-to-end finale#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/jtkluw8LMc — Premier League (@premierleague) April 8, 2018

Full Report

The Blues made the better start and Eden Hazard was just inches away from breaking the deadlock on four minutes with a low shot from 19 yards on the right that flew narrowly past the left post.

David Moyes’ side was then presented with a good opportunity when Arthur Masuaku picked out Marko Arnautovic with an inch-perfect ball over the top on 14 minutes but after showing good control, the Austrian forward saw his effort blocked by Gary Cahill from seven yards out.

Alvaro Morata wasn’t far off from finding the bottom-right corner of the net on 29 minutes with a deft flick at the near post from Hazard’s cut-back on the left, while Willian curled a shot just wide of the near post two minutes later after receiving the ball on the right from a short corner.

Willian forced Hart into a sharp save on 36 minutes after being played in by Hazard, but the hosts scored from the resulting corner. The east London outfit failed to deal with the delivery into the six-yard box and Azpilicueta capitalised to net from close range.

The champions of England took a deserved lead into the break and they were soon asking questions of the opposition defence after the restart. Willian fired wide of the left post on 47 minutes after being teed up by Hazard inside the box on the right, before Victor Moses blazed over from the edge of the box four minutes later after running onto Morata’s cut-back on the right.

Morata failed to test Hart with a towering header that soared over the target on 55 minutes, while Moses curled a left-footed shot narrowly wide of the left post 14 minutes later after Masuaku lost possession inside his box.

Moyes went to his bench and brought on Hernandez, who took just three minutes to make his mark. Arnautovic did well to cut the ball back for the Mexican, whose first-time strike from 13 yards out beat Thibaut Courtois at his near post.

The Hammers were indebted to Hart for their derby point after the England international made two marvellous saves late on. He tipped over Marcos Alonso’s shot on the turn from 18 yards out on 79 minutes and made a more routine save from Hazard’s angled strike from the right seven minutes later.

Hart produced the save of the match two minutes from time as he threw himself to the right to tip Giroud’s header onto the right post in a nervy finish to the contest.