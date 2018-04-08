Arsenal edge Saints in thriller

Arsenal came from behind to beat Southampton 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash at the Emirates on Sunday where both sides ended the game with ten men.

Arsenal 3 Southampton 2

Long on target on 17′

Aubameyang levels on 28′

Welbeck put Arsenal ahead on 38′

Austin score with first touch on 73′

Welbeck wins it in the 81′

Stephens dismissed on 90 2′

Elneny sees red a minute later

Match summary

Shane Long gave Southampton an early lead that was short-lived after goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Welbeck.

Charlie Austin then came off the bench to score with his first touch but Welbeck won it with his second goal of the game, ahead of a couple of late red cards.

Full report

Arsenal was content to knock the ball around in the opening exchanges but was close to conceding after just eight minutes.

Shkodran Mustafi was on hand to clear a James Ward Prowse shot off the line though after the Saints midfielder rounded Petr Cech, having been played in by a square pass from Dusan Tadic.

Buoyed by their positive start, Southampton pounced on some static defending by Mustafi and Hector Bellerin to fire his side ahead on 17 minutes.

Arsenal refused to panic and continued to pass the ball around, and was soon rewarded by goal-machine Aubameyang with 28 minutes on the clock.

Alex Iwobi played in Danny Welbeck who flicked the ball into Aubameyang’s path to leave the striker with a poked finish into the bottom corner of the Saints goal.

Astonishingly, Arsenal was in the lead just 10 minutes later, through Welbeck. The in-form winger cut inside from the left and burst through the Saints defence to fire past a despairing Alex McCarthy, with his shot taking a significant deflection off Maya Yoshida.

McCarthy was busy with a couple of good early saves at the start of the second half, first from Aubameyang before keeping out a long-range effort from Granit Xhaka.

The stopper then expertly tipped an Iwobi drive wide of his goal before Cech was forced to beat away a powerful effort from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on 54 minutes.

The away side was denied another good chance to score when Mohamed Elneny headed clear under the crossbar from a Wesley Hoedt header before a super save from Cech to tip away a Long header.

Long was then offside when he turned home Cedric Soares’ long-range effort, while Cech again kept his side in the game, with a save from Hoedt from range.

Mark Hughes sensed that his team were still in the game, and threw on Charlie Austin for Yoshida with 72 minutes on the clock, and within a minute he had levelled for his side – with a tap-in from Soares’ delivery from the right-hand side.

Welbeck missed an incredible sitter as the ball dropped in front of him in front of the goals with the match winding down but made up for it with a headed finish at the back post from an Iwobi delivery from the left.

Cech tipped a Tadic volley wide in a match that was only getting more and more competitive as it reached its conclusion.

And while there was still some football to be played, Jack Stephens saw red for flinging Jack Wilshere to the ground after reacting to having his shirt torn by the Arsenal man.

Elneny then got himself sent off as he shoved Cedric in the back ahead of the final whistle to end a fascinating and feisty encounter at the Emirates.