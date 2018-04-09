The Premier League week in stats

Impress your friends with these killer statistics from this week’s Premier League action.

City gave up six goals in two matches

The Citizens lost 3-0 against Liverpool in the Champions League, and then lost 3-2 to Manchester United on Saturday. That’s something that Pep Guardiola will need to ponder on. For those keeping tabs, Guardiola has more wins (seven) than Jose (four) in their previous meetings against each other, with six draws.

United had 35% of the possession

The Red Devils won with just over a third of the possession and with 15 fewer shots than City.

Petr Cech’s 100th Arsenal appearance

Congratulations to keeper Petr Cech, who made his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal in their win against Southampton. Cech, in addition, has 200 clean sheets to date in his Premier League career.

Newcastle’s hot streak

Newcastle have 20 points in their last 12 Premier League games. Only the top four teams have more. Those 20 points have helped them secure their spot in next season’s Premier League.

Huddersfield Town finally score after a goalless March

Town didn’t score at all in March, against Spurs, Swansea, Crystal Palace and Newcastle. They finally have a breakthrough in April after Steve Mounie scored a few minutes after opponents Brighton had gone ahead.

Christian Eriksen bringing it for Spurs

The Dane has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season, including 10 in the Premier League, and both of Tottenham’s two goals against Stoke. That is the most goals he has scored for Spurs in a season, surpassing the 2014-15 and 2016-17 campaigns where he scored 12 in 48 matches.

Chris Smalling’s winner

Smalling has scored whenever Manchester United needed him the most this season. Two of his three Premier League goals have come in 3-2 victories away from home, when United were trailing 2-0.

Everton’s goalless draw

The Toffees have Jordan Pickford to thank for saving two Liverpool shots in the first half. Everton held on to a goalless draw to prevent a Liverpool win at Goodison Park, which hasn’t happened since 2009.