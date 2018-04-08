Klopp hails ‘mature’ derby performance

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was pleased to come away from the 231st Merseyside derby unscathed after a goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Klopp had hoped the Toffees would curb their feisty nature in the 'friendly derby' ahead of an important UEFA Champions League fixture for their neighbours.

The Reds beat Manchester City for the second time at Anfield this season following a 3-0 win in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday, and they head to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in buoyant mood.

The German coach had no complaints about the result against their local rivals and was happy with the way his team controlled proceedings to keep a lid on the hosts' emotions.

"I think it's a fair result. We were better over most of the game and Everton had in the last few minutes a few very exciting moments in our box. Until then we controlled the game, we played the game we wanted to play," Klopp said after the match.

"We were not here to play a wild derby, that would not make sense. It was quite difficult for Everton to get the game they wanted, challenges and stuff like that. It was a good performance, it was not brilliant, but maybe the most mature performance since I'm here.

"I think we controlled around 60, 70 minutes of the game, and then it got quite emotional, which is normal I expected that!

"I am completely fine with the result. Again, clean sheet and good defending. Another point, away, and not long to drive home! So all good, and we prepare for the next game.

"I think until then [the end] it was not exactly the game the people wanted, but it was not our job to deliver that. We were here for getting a result, it's not our 1A solution, but it is 1B."