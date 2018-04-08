Pochettino pleased with Spurs resolve

Mauricio Pochettino praised the character of his Tottenham Hotspur side following their 2-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Having beaten Chelsea 3-1 last week, the Spurs manager felt the Potters would be an even tougher opponent, and it took until the 52nd minute for Christian Eriksen to sweep home a Dele Alli lay-off.

Mame-Biram Diouf levelled just five minutes later though after Hugo Lloris could only smash the ball into the striker before he managed to slot the ball into an empty net.

But an Eriksen free-kick on 63 minutes, that looked briefly to have gone in off of Harry Kane, restored the north London side's lead, to move on to 67 points, in fourth place, and leave Stoke in 19th with 27 points.

After the game, Pochettino said: "It was so, so difficult and the team competed well. It was a game we deserved to win.

“In the first half we created some chances but we weren’t capable of scoring. In the second half we scored and then we made a mistake, disappointed with the goal we conceded but we came back.

“In the last 10 minutes we suffered a lot but the character and the personality that the team showed today was fantastic to achieve the three points.”

Up next for Spurs, is a home tie with Manchester City, who could win the league with a victory at Wembley, having been sensationally beaten 3-2 by Manchester United, also on Saturday.

Pochettino added: "We’re in very good form but it’s step by step. Now the next game is Manchester City. The objective is to win points, push hard and build on our position in the table.”