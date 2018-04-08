Guardiola laments ‘two bad moments’

Pep Guardiola was naturally very emotional following Manchester City's sensational 3-2 loss to Manchester United at the Etihad on Saturday.

City just needed to win to be crowned Premier League champions, but after going up 2-0 in the first half where they may have had five goals, Paul Pogba then scored two quick-fire goals after the break before a killer third from Chris Smalling.

After the match, Guardiola stood by the performance of his side while doing his best to explain how they let their fierce rivals back in the game.

He said: "We lost 2-3. We had a good game in general, especially of course the first half. But it's about boxes, at that level, in that competition, against that rival. So when you have the chances you have to score two and it’s possible that we could’ve scored three.

"Of course you always have bad moments, and we’ve had bad moments that last two games. Every time they [the opposition] arrived they scored a goal. When this happens it’s so complicated to win the games. We created enough to score more. Congratulations to United. Now we’re going to try and stand up again and focus on Tuesday."

He added: "Today United didn’t have one shot on target in the first half and in the second half they arrived twice and scored two goals.

"We’re a young team and a team to create and sometimes not to defend but, after that, we overcome the situations, we create chances, decisions and the last action there was a good save from De Gea. In the last action it’s unbelievable how we didn’t score a goal.

"Of course we wanted to win today, I’m not going to deny that but we knew exactly we were going to play against, the second in the league.

"The people have said since November and December that the Premier League is done, but it’s a tough tough fight to keep going and keep focusing every weekend. In football anything can happen, it’s the first time we’ve lost two games in a row this season and now we have to recover and try again, go back to the basics and win games. We’re going to try on Tuesday and in the next games."