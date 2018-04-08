Mourinho: We believed we could win

Jose Mourinho was beaming with pride following Manchester United's astonishing comeback and 3-2 victory over champions-elect Manchester City on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side needed a win to claim the Premier League title, and were seemingly on course for victory at 2-0 up in the first half.

However, a second-half fightback initiated by a quick-fire brace from Paul Pogba, completely turned the game on its head, with Chris Smalling coming up with a winning goal for Mourinho's men.

After the match, the United boss explained his only focus is to finish in the top for, and went some way to achieving that goal with all three points against City, having demanded better from his side after being behind.

He explained: "I gave them the example of many matches when a team is losing 2-0 and can recover so credit to the boys because they believed and they kept their shape and it's a very important result for us because mathematically I think we need six points to finish in the top four.

"That objective is the compulsory objective so we need six points in three matches at home and three away. So I'm pretty confident today has helped with that and to finish second I think is very important.

"I think we are four points ahead of Liverpool with one match in hand and we are four ahead of Spurs and City need to beat them to win the title. Our challenge is to finish second."

He also praised his midfielders, including Pogba: "I said at half-time that my midfielders couldn't play better than they were playing.

"It's difficult to play against City because they press really well and are compact and their transition is really strong.

"I told (Nemanja) Matic, (Ander) Herrera and Pogba that they could not improve a lot from what they did in the first half because they had confidence to play and to move the ball and give passes.

"So we improved in the second half with that, I was not asking for Paul to improve because I was already happy with what he was doing in the first half. But he scored two fantastic goals and I'm really pleased for him."