The Premier League weekend so far

For Manchester United, aiming for second place in the Premier League apparently also means denying their neighbours the title.

Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan scored early goals for the blue half of Manchester, before Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling missed more chances in a half than Stoke, on a good month at the Premier League. The Etihad was erupting by then. Those misses would be costly though as the Red Devils came back from the dead after Paul Pogba scored twice in two minutes to draw level. Chris Smalling scored the insurance goal, but there was late drama with Sergio Aguero ruing his own missed chances in the end. City try again against Spurs, next week.

Meanwhile, in other matches…

West Brom 1-1 Swansea

West Brom extend their stay in the Premier League with a much needed draw against the Swans, but will that be enough? The Swans would be content with the result after inching a little more away from the drop zone. Neither team had anything to show after a lackluster first half, but West Brom scored nine minutes after the break thanks to Jay Rodriguez. But Swansea draw level after 76 minutes after a Tammy Abraham header. Can the Baggies stave off relegation again next week against Manchester United.

Watford 1-2 Burnley

Watford had more possession, and a lot more corners, but Burnley continue their march to a Europa League place after a thrilling win away at Vicarage Road. The Hornets actually led first with a Roberto Pereyra goal just past the hour mark. Burnley tied the proceedings through Orestis Karnezis nine minutes later. The Clarets finished off the Hornets with a goal from Jack Cork just three minutes later. But the Clarets had to thank goalline technology on this one after it showed the ball just crossing the line before the Watford keeper knocked it away. Burnley continue their improbable run next week at Leicester. That could decide the final Europa League berth, if Southampton are eliminated in the FA Cup.

Stoke City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Remember Mauricio Pochettino saying Stoke were tougher opponents than Chelsea? Consider this: Spurs won 3-1 away at Stamford Bridge, while just won 2-1 this time, again on the road. Poch was right! Christian Eriksen put Spurs ahead just after half-time, but Stoke equalised through Mame Biram Diouf just five minutes later. Spurs regained the lead though within six minutes after Harry Kane nudged the ball into the back of the net.

Leicester City 1-2 Newcastle United

Leicester’s hopes of reaching the Europa League seem a distant possibility right now after losing at home against Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez scored for Newcastle, securing their stay in the Premiership for the next season. Newcastle can approach their next match against Arsenal, surely knowing that they are not going to be relegated back to the Championship.

FULL-TIME Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield The points are shared on the south coast, as Mounie cancels out Lossl's own goal#BHAHUD pic.twitter.com/LEDQsv0ES5 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 7, 2018

Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Both clubs should be content at sharing the spoils at the Amex after pulling further away from the drop zone. Brighton scored both goals, although one was an own goal just before the half-hour mark after a costly mistake from Seagulls keeper Jonas Lossl. Huddersfield leveled four minutes later through Steve Mounie.

Bournemouth 2-2 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace needed a win to stay clear of the relegation spots, but they had to be happy with a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality. Luka Milivojevic scored first for the Eagles just after half-time, but the Cherries scored next just after the hour mark, thanks to Lys Mousset. Palace retook through Wilfried Zaha goal on 75 minutes, but the Cherries drew level again through Joshua King.

Long frustrating period out but felt good being back on the pitch in a tough game. focus now turns to tuesday night 💪🏾 #YNWA 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/dV32WSljDc — Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) April 7, 2018

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

The meeting of the Merseyside clubs ended in a stalemate in the 231st Liverpool derby, at Goodison Park. Liverpool dominated the possession game, and had more shots, but the Toffees had more clearcut chances. Everton were also literally saved by the efforts of Jordan Pickford who kept out four shots.

What’s next?

Matchday 33 isn’t over. Tonight, Arsenal entertain Southampton at the Emirates, and Chelsea host West Ham at Stamford Bridge. The Blues want to close in on the Champions League places after Liverpool slipped up in their derby match, and the Gunners want to deny Burnley their European dreams.