Preview: Chelsea vs West Ham United

Chelsea will be looking to put their recent woes behind them with all three points at home to West Ham on Sunday.

Premier League

Date: 8 April 2018

Game-week: 32

Kick-off: 17:30 (BST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: K. Friend

Assistants: H. Lennard

Fourth official: M. Wilkes, N. Swarbrick

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS</p>

Chelsea 95 40 19 36

West Ham United 95 36 19 40

Previous encounter:

West Ham United 1-0 Chelsea 09/12/17 Premier League

West Ham United goalscorer: M. Arnautovic (6′)

Players to watch:

Eden Hazard remains in exceptional form despite Chelsea having slipped away from fourth place in recent weeks.

He is their most important attacking threat in combination with the lightning Willian and a much happier Alvaro Morata who broke his goal drought with two goals in the last two games for the Blues. Both he and the Belgian have 11 league goals while Willian is on six for the season.

Marko Arnautovic, who scored in the victory over Chelsea in December, is in form following a couple of international goal for Austria and two for West Ham in their recent 3-0 result at home to Southampton. He now has nine for the season, while Javier Hernandez, who was ill recently, is hot on his heels with seven league goals.

Team form and manager quotes:

Chelsea were stunned 3-1 by Tottenham Hotspur last week to all but end their hopes of sneaking into a Champions League spot. In fifth place with 56 points, Antonio Conte’s side are 11 points behind Spurs but with a game in hand. They have one Premier League win in five, last beating Crystal Palace, while also progressing in the FA Cup with a win over Leicester, but were eliminated from Europe by Barcelona last month.

14th-placed West Ham picked up an important three points in their battle for survival with a 3-0 win over the Saints last time out to end a run of three league losses, having struggled for form with only three other wins in the top-flight this year.

Ahead of the match, Conte said: “They must work, continue to work, and try to put everything in every day to help change the situation.

“The players play the game, not the coach. The coach can prepare, but then the players go on the pitch to fight with the right desire and pride and will to win the game.

“We are Chelsea, and when you play or you are a coach for this type of club, you must show great pride until the end and don’t give up. Don’t give up. It’s my philosophy. I don’t want to see one person giving up.”

West Ham manager David Moyes added: “Beating Southampton only got us three points and at the moment we’re not safe yet, so what I think it got us was three really important points, but we’re keeping our focus as we’ve not got enough points to be safe yet. We have to pick up more.

“The next game is Chelsea and we need to try and do something more against them and try to pick up some points against them.”

Team news:

Thibaut Courtois (hamstring) and Pedro (knock) are expected to return to the Chelsea side having missed out against Spurs. But David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are both ruled out through injury.

West Ham may have to do without Manuel Lanzini (knee) alongside James Collins (hamstring) and Michail Antonio, who out for the rest of the season.