United spoil the party at the Etihad

Manchester City lost 3-2 to Manchester United in a fiercely contested derby at the Etihad stadium in the Premier League on Saturday evening, with the hosts squandering a 2-0 lead.

Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3

Kompany scores opener in 25th minute

Gundogan doubles lead on half hour mark

Pogba scores brace two minutes apart

Smalling completes turnaround in 69th minute

Match Summary

A second half brace from Paul Pogba and a third added by Chris Smalling saw Manchester United come from two goals down to beat Manchester City 3-2.

The home side lead 2-0 through captain Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan respectively, but a second half meltdown means the blue half of Manchester will have to wait a little longer to claim a third Premier League title.

Match report

Within the early minutes indications seemed the home side were over their midweek defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League, as David Silva’s cross from the left appeared to hit Ashley Young’s hand in the area though no penalty was given.

The home side were dominating as widely expected with the Red Devils having virtually no threat. In the 22nd minute Bernardo Silva went close after being played in by Raheem Sterling, though he was denied by the foot of David de Gea.

With that said, the first goal eventually arrived from skipper Kompany. From Leroy Sane’s delivery from a corner, he shrugged off Chris Smalling to send a headed effort beyond de Gea in the 25th minute.

A second arrived five minutes later as an error from United’s keeper saw the ball break to Sane who was brought down. The ball broke to Sterling and he played in Gundogan, who showed quick feet before poking home expertly into the far corner.

Sterling was then guilty of missing two great chances to make it 4-0 before the interval. Firstly, he got on to a through ball from Silva, but the forward showed a lack of composure as he blazed just over when he could have scored.

Soon after, he got on the end of Fernandinho’s pass but again put his strike over the bar with a rushed finish.

After the interval, United flew out of the blocks with Paul Pogba showing his qualities. When Alexis Sanchez beat Nicolas Otamendi and found Ander Herrera, the 28-year-old touched it into the path of Pogba who finished confidently beyond Ederson.

City’s confidence was shaken and moments later the same player was the hero as he raced on to Sanchez’s cross and sent a downward header into the corner of the net. With that said, the visitors capped a remarkable turnaround through Smalling in the 69th minute.

From another magnificent delivery from Sánchez on the left, the 28-year-old fired a clean strike into the back of the net to rapturous celebrations.

City had a penalty appeal turned down when Sergio Aguero seemed to be brought down by Young. In the 89th minute Sane’s cross found Aguero who saw his goal-bound header brilliantly saved by Gea.

At the death, Otamendi’s strike was deflected on goal by Sterling but it hit the woodwork much to the relief of United.