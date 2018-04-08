Burnley make it four on the trot

Burnley came from behind to defeat Watford 2-1 in their Premier League clash at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Watford 1 Burnley 2

Pereyra scores on 61′

Vokes on target on 70′

Cork adds a second on 73′

Match summary

Roberto Pereyra broke the deadlock on the hour mark but Sam Vokes and Jack Cork both scored to secure all three points for an in-form Clarets.

Full report

Chris Wood scored with two minutes on the clock but the striker was offside as he connect to Matt Lowton’s deep cross.

Ashley Barnes should have done better with a header he fired wide from a Stephen Ward cross from the left, before Troy Deeney flashed his header off target from a curled Daryl Janmaat delivery from wide.

Nick Pope saved relatively comfortably from a shot on the turn from Pereyra before Sebastian Prodl was well placed to block a shot from Ashley Westwood.

Watford were swinging in a number of dangerous cross aimed at Deeny, but without success as Etienne Capoue fired well off target with half an hour played.

Pope tipped over a Pereyra shot, with the Argentine coming as close as anyone to break the deadlock.

Deeney then has a header cleared off the line before Pope clawed away a misdirected Jose Holebas cross as the half ended with Watford very much on top.

Burnley though were sharp at the start of the second half but Westwood couldn’t take advantage of a slip from Orestis Karnezis, before Janmaat stung the palms of Pope with a fierce drive on 52 minutes.

But it was Watford to take the lead as a cleared free-kick fell to Hughes following a one-two with Janmaat. Despite losing possession, the ball fell to Pereyra who slotted home.

There weren’t too many signs of a comeback from Burnley, but they were level through second-half substitute Vokes who poked home as Adrian Mariappa’s header fell perfectly for him.

And astonishingly, the Clarets were ahead just three minutes later as Cork turned home from a Burnley free-kick that was headed across goal by Long and pounced on by the goalscorer.

James Tarkowski headed clear ahead of Deeney as Watford looked for a response but it wasn’t to be, as the away side recorded their fourth successive win to leave Watford without a victory in four games.