King strikes late to deny Palace victory

Joshua King came from the bench to rescue a point for Bournemouth in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League match played on Saturday.

Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2

Milivojevic put Palace ahead with his tenth of the season

Mousset got the home side back into the game

Deflected effort by Zaha regained the lead for Palace

King comes from the bench to snatch a point for his side

Match summary

Crystal Palace gave away an opportunity to move away from the relegation zone after King scored a late goal for Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Eagles had the lead twice at the Vitality Stadium however the Cherries managed to battle back to rescue a point at the death.

Report

Palace, who last week suffered a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, had the better of the chances in the first half but had to wait until the 47th minute to take the lead through Luka Milivojevic.

The visitors were playing with a lot of confidence and squandered a lot of opportunities to increase their lead, before Bournemouth fought their way back with an equalizer in the second half.

Just after the hour mark, Lys Mousset grabbed an equaliser for the hosts much to the delight of manager Eddie Howe, who had only minutes before brought the player on as a substitute.

Nonetheless, Roy Hodgson’s men were playing with plenty of cutting edge and restored their advantage in the 75th minute through Wilfried Zaha.

The England winger took his chance well though was aided by a deflection as it flew into the net beyond Asmir Begovic.

With that said, King, who had come on to the park in the 62nd minute as a sub, saved Bournemouth’s blushes as he showed his predatory instincts to convert from Steve Cook’s cross in the 89th minute.