Baggies end losing streak with Swans draw

West Bromwich Albion ended their losing streak when they drew 1-1 with Swansea City in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Hawthorns, but relegation still seems to be on the horizon.

The home side started well and had some decent chances to take the lead although the away outfit also had opportunities.

Jay Rodriguez got Albion’s goal in the second half before Tammy Abraham leveled with 15 minutes to go.

It was largely a scrappy opening 45 minutes with both teams having little to show in terms of chances in the final third. With that said, in the 10th minute Abraham showed pace and power to tee up a chance for Andre Ayew, who blazed well over the bar.

Two minutes later the Baggies responded as right-back Allan Nyom dug out a cross which picked out Rodriguez, who fired off a shot on the volley which was blocked.

The rebound fell to Chris Brunt on the edge of the area and his first-time strike was beaten away by Lukasz Fabianski in goal. However, the remainder of the opening period was devoid of quality and it was in the 40th minute that the best chance of the half arrived.

When Sam Clucas drove at the heart of West Brom’s defence, he opened up space and fed in Ayew who took an excellent first touch to be through on goal. With just Ben Foster to beat, he stabbed inches wide when he should have converted.

In first half stoppage time the home team fashioned an opening as Brunt’s free-kick picked out Craig Dawson, and he headed it down to Rodriguez who forced a reflex stop from Fabianski.

After the interval, the action remained cagey though it was the hosts who looked the more threatening. In the 54th minute the opening goal duly arrived as Kieran Gibbs and Matt Phillips combined with the winger crossing for Salomon Rondon to flick on.

At the far post Rodriguez was lurking and alert and he stabbed home from close range. The miss brought the Swans to life and in the 64th minute Abraham escaped his marker but somehow sent his header just over the bar.

However, a moment of poor decision-making by Brunt in the 75th minute led to a City corner, as he allowed the ball to go for a set-piece instead of clearing.

From Clucas’ delivery, Abraham made up for his earlier miss by heading home beyond Foster. Albion pushed numbers forward in the closing stages but lacked the quality and cutting edge as it ended 1-1 in the West Midlands.