Brighton and Huddersfield draw

There was no separating a ten-man Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Brighton 1 Huddersfield Town 1

Lossl own-goal on 29′

Mounie leveller on 33′

Match summary

Jonas Lossl may well have done better with a Solly March shot that rebounded off of him and into the back of the net for Brighton’s goal, but Steve Mounie wasted no time with a quick-fire equaliser following a defensive error as this match ended all square.

Full report

Tom Ince in action today 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ A post shared by Huddersfield Town (@htafcinstagram) on Apr 7, 2018 at 9:47am PDT

Davy Propper may well have handed Brighton a lead right at the start but was off target as he tried to place his shot into the bottom-right corner of the net when through on goal.

Brighton threatened with a couple of early corners ahead of a half-chance for Huddersfield as Terence Kongolo fired in a fierce cross from the left that Matthew Ryan was forced to punch clear.

Ryan comfortably saved a long-range dig from Aaron Mooy before Glen Murray headed over a Gross cross at the other end.

Jonas Lossl was forced into an excellent save with his feet by Jose Izquierdo following his one-two with Murray.

And while the opening stages of the first half was fast and energetic, the tempo dipped before the hosts took the lead via the unfortunate Lossl.

The goalkeeper was credited with an own goal on 29 minutes as a shot from March from 25 yards hit a post and then the goalminder before rolling over the line.

The Seagulls’ joy was short-lived though as Mounie levelled four minutes later following a poor backpass from Shane Duffy leaving the goalscorer to pick up the ball, round Ryan, and slot home.

Lewis Dunk blocked well from Jonathan Hogg for the last real chance of the first half, as Dunk headed well off target from a March free-kick with 53 minutes on the clock.

Lossl superbly denied Dale Stephens with a tipped save over his crossbar after a super set up by Gross while Mounie headed past Ryan and the Brighton goal from a Florent Hadergjonaj delivery.

Both sides were pressing for a winner, but Brighton found themselves up against it when Propper was dismissed with a straight red on 74 minutes for a mistimed challenge on Hogg.

Brighton substitute Leonardo Ulloa did well to feed Izquierdo but instead of firing in a shot, he tried to round Lossl but lost control of the ball as Ezequiel Schelotto saw his follow-up effort tipped over the crossbar by Lossl.

Duffy then headed a March corner over as Brighton continued to attack, while there was no one in a Huddersfield shirt to convert a flick from Mathias Jorgensen following a good corner from Alex Pritchard.

And Collin Quaner failed to make the most of a final throw of the dice for the Terriers from a another flick on from Jorgensen.