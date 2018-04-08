Magpies claim crucial win at Leicester

Newcastle United took a major step towards securing their Premier League status for another season when they defeated in-form Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester City 1 Newcastle United 2

Perez forces good save from Schmeichel

Shelvey scores opener in 18th minute

Perez doubles lead 15 minutes from time

Vardy scores consolation goal in 83rd minute

Match Summary

Goals in either half from Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez claimed a third consecutive victory for Newcastle. The win sees them take a huge step towards safety as they move to 38 points.

Jamie Vardy managed to pull a goal back for Leicester but it was not enough as the defeat puts a huge dent on their Europa League aspirations.

Full report

The first chance came just four minutes into the game and fell to the away team in the form of a corner. Kenedy’s delivery from the right was fizzed into the near post and met by a Perez flicked header, but Kasper Schmeichel managed to make a quick reflex save to deny the forward.

With that said, the Magpies went ahead in the 18th minute after good work in the final third. Perez cut the ball back from the left to the edge of the box for Shelvey, who sold a dummy, before his effort took a deflection off Ben Chilwell and found the back of the net.

The home side were unlucky not to have had a penalty seven minutes before the break when Riyad Mahrez looked to be fouled by an untidy sliding challenge from Paul Dummett.

However, the visitors looked confident holding on to their advantage and killed the game off with 15 minutes to go.

A long, hopeful clearance downfield was allowed to bounce by defenders Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan. Perez then latched on to it before he exquisitely chipped Schmeichel from outside the box.

Nonetheless, City had their best chance of the game ten minutes from time. Morgan rose well at the far post but failed to hit the target after the defender was well picked out by a Demarai Gray corner.

Yet, Jamie Vardy did score a consolation goal a few minutes later as he tapped home an assist which came off the head of Shinji Okazaki.