Spurs condemn Stoke to fourth straight defeat

Stoke City lost 2-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur at the Bet365 Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Diouf misses golden chance in the 12th minute

Eriksen gives Spurs the lead in the 52nd minute

Diouf scores equaliser five minutes later

Eriksen restores lead in 62nd minute

Match summary

A Christian Eriksen brace helped Spurs to a nervy 2-1 win over Stoke City. Mame Biram Diouf equalised for Paul Lambert’s men but they failed to get anything from the contest and find themselves second from bottom, four points behind 18th place Crystal Palace.

Full report

The Potters should have taken the lead in the 12th minute when Ramadan Sobhi released Erik Pieters down the left wing and the Dutchman’s cross was on a plate for Mame Biram Diouf who blazed his attempt over from just six yards out.

Ten minutes later the away side had a golden chance of their own which Son Heung-Min failed to capitalise on after a defence splitting pass from Dele Alli sent the South Korean through on goal. Jack Butland was quick off his line to make a vital one-on-one save.

Spurs took a well deserved lead seven minutes into the second half. Alli broke the offside trap and registered his 10th league assist of the campaign with a delayed cut back for Christian Eriksen to caress into the far left corner.

The home side were level five minutes later. Hugo Lloris intercepted a Xherdan Shakiri throughball but smashed his clearance straight into Diouf who kept his balance to slot into an empty net.

The visitors took just four minutes to restore their lead. An Eriksen free-kick from the left bypassed everyone including goalkeeper Butland and found its way into the back of the net.

Stoke then sent numbers forward and tried to utilise the height of veteran striker Peter Crouch but could not create any meaningful opportunities at goal.

In the end Spurs hung on for a hard-fought victory.