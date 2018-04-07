Merseyside derby ends goalless

The Merseyside derby failed to live-up to expectations as Everton and Liverpool played out to a goalless draw in the English Premier League match at Goodison Park.

Pickford, Karius outstanding in the first half

Liverpool rest key players

A rare start for Ings and Solanke

Match summary

Everton failed to break their hoodoo against Liverpool despite manager Jurgen Klopp naming a much-changed side with their eyes on finishing the job against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Full report

Liverpool gained control of the game in the opening minutes, pressing Everton back into their own box.

Danny Ings, given a rare start by Klopp, found James Milner out on the left, and his cross was narrowly headed wide by Dominic Solanke, with the U20 World Cup winner still looking for his first goal for the Reds.

Solanke got another opportunity a few minutes later from the six yards, but his powerful shot did not get the best of Pickford, with the Everton goalkeeper making a brilliant save to keep his side in the game.

The Toffees stopper made another important save, this time denying Milner to boost his chances for England in front of Gareth Southgate, who was watching from the stands.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was called into action towards the half-hour mark, getting his fingertips to save a well curled effort by Yannick Bolasie.

The match headed to the half-time break with no goals.

Solanke was once again the main culprit for Liverpool in the second half as he failed to make use of the few chances created by Liverpool.

Both teams made several changes in the second half including Wayne Rooney who was unhappy with the decision to take him off.

Klopp on the other hand brought on Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino, but the duo added very little to change the outcome of the match.

The match ended at goalless draw and surprisingly without asingle yellow card produced.